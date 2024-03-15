ADAMhs Board Approves Several Contracts During March Meeting

Several contracts were approved by the Four County ADAMhs Board during a short meeting held on Thursday, March 14 before the board’s annual member training session.

The board approved a contract amendment totaling $486,800 for Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. The money represents funding from the Ohio Department of Development to complete a women’s recovery housing project that will be operated by Recovery Services on State Route 108 a few miles south of Wauseon.

Planning for and renovations on the former veterinary office have been on-going for more than a year. The facility that will house up to eight women in recovery is expected to open in late spring or early summer.

Some of the state funding is also being used for maintenance projects at Serenity Haven, a women’s residential program that Recovery Services operates near Alvordton.

The ADAMhs Board also approved additional funding not to exceed $10,000 for the Williams County common pleas court.

The additional funding was requested by judges and magistrates from the fourcounty area to supplement an initial appropriation of $12,000 from the ADAMhs Board.

The funds support the Parent Coordination Program that operates in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

The funding allows area judges handling high conflict family cases such as divorce and child custody to use specially trained attorneys and court magistrates to assist, coordinate and resolve conflict between parents promote their children’s well-being.

Finally, the board approved a $30,000 contract with the Children’s Resource Center (CRC) in Bowling Green to provide crisis stabilization for youth whose behavioral health issues require short term, supervised care, but do not meet the criteria for an in-patient hospitalization. The average length of stay at CRC is three to five days.

After the board meeting, ADAMhs Board members completed their required annual training. This year’s session focused on the House of Ruth, a family violence shelter operated by the Center for Child and Family Advocacy.

Presenters explained how mental health and substance use/abuse issues relate to family violence.