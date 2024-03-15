Column: Two Minute Drill – The Holiness Of God

By: Rex Stump

As we prepare for Easter, I strongly encourage you not get too busy with other things, that you miss the meaning of this season. Don’t allow sports, politics, schedules, or daily life distract you from the power of what Easter is all about.

In Leviticus 10, in the middle of a long passage explaining the various offerings and sacrifices required by God, we discover a tragic moment.

Aaron’s sons, Nadab and Abihu improperly burned the wrong kind of fire in the tabernacle. Without going into a long explanation, they basically disobeyed the instructions of God. This led to their immediate death. Death?

Listen carefully. God takes worship seriously. Aaron’s son were good men, they had grown up witnessing the power of God. Moses was their uncle. They saw the holiness of God, and yet at a crucial time of worship, they disobeyed God.

Lesson? NEVER treat the holiness and justice of God lightly. We live in a time where we speak highly and often of the “love” of God.

Which is good, but let’s not forget of His holiness and justice. One author said, “Don’t forget that the opportunity to know God personally is based on His gracious invitation to an always unworthy people.”

Easter should be an incredibly humbling time in our life, a season of reflection, gratitude, and worship.

As we reflect on all that Jesus did for us from the moment of his betrayal to the last breath on the cross, we should be on our knees. His life, death, resurrection is priceless. Don’t take it for granted, don’t take it lightly.

In the next few weeks, immerse yourself in God’s Word, in prayer, and reflect on the sacrificial love of our Holy God!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.