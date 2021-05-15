ADAMhs Board Begins Process To Place Renewal Levy On Fall Ballot

At its May 13 meeting, the Four County ADAMhs Board took the first step to place a seven-tenths mill renewal levy on the fall ballot by approving a resolution asking the Defiance County auditor to determine the amount of money that the renewal would generate each year, if it is approved by voters.

The ADAMhs Board receives nearly $4 million each year from two seven-tenths mill property taxes that voters of Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties have approved every five years for nearly 40 years.

The revenue represents about 65 percent of the board’s budget, which is used to fund a variety of mental health, addiction and family violence treatment and prevention services. The rest of the funding comes from state appropriations and federal grants.

It is expected that the board will vote to place a five year, seven-tenths mill renewal levy on the November 2 ballot at its June meeting.

CEO Rob Giesige gave an update on a $75,000 grant that the board has received from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to participate in a pilot program to provide intervention assistance for schools that serve high risk students with mental health, addiction or other behavioral issues.

The Four County board is one of only three boards in Ohio to be invited to participate in the pilot program.

Giesige told the board that the Independence Educational Center, which serves 70 to 80 kindergarten through high school age students from the four county area, will work with researchers from Miami University in Ohio to develop a job description for a navigator who would be hired by the school to help school staff and student families link with existing community services that would address their behavioral issues.

Based on the criteria that is established, Miami University will monitor student outcomes and report on the effectiveness of the in-school navigator program.

Giesige said that the program is expected to be in place by the start of the 2021-22 school year. If the pilot program is successful, Giesige said it would be continued with state or local funding.

The board approved a contract amendment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center for $2,435 to provide for a residential placement.

The board also re-elected officers for the fiscal year starting July 1. Tod Hug of Liberty Center will continue as the board chairperson with Sandy Herman of Defiance as vice-chairperson.