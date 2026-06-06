Continental Woman Killed In Paulding County Crash Involving Defiance Driver

PAULDING COUNTY — A 20-year-old Continental woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the afternoon of Friday, June 5, 2026, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 2:12 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 637 and County Road 138 in Jackson Township, Paulding County.

Sara Woolbright, 20, of Continental, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle westbound on County Road 138 and stopped at the intersection with State Route 637. Brian Robinson, 40, of Defiance, was driving a 2025 Ford F-750 northbound on State Route 637.

Troopers said Woolbright failed to yield from a posted stop sign and pulled into the path of Robinson. After colliding, the two vehicles ran off the west side of State Route 637 and struck a guard rail.

Woolbright was pronounced deceased on the scene. Robinson and his passenger, Ronald Sanholtz, 64, of Liberty Center, were not injured.

The Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, and Gideons Towing and Recovery. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

— Press Release

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