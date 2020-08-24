Added To Our Free Archives: Bryan’s Chris Gotshall Scores Hole-In-One At Riverside Greens

ACE … Who is that masked man? It’s Chris Gotshall of Bryan, Ohio. On August 7, 2020, he aced the par 3, 130 yard 16th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker Ohio. His club of choice was a 5 hybrid.
