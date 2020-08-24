Added To Our Free Archives: Local Agencies Receive Funds Raised During 2019 Williams County United Way Campaign

WCDA … Sarah Carothers of Williams County Senior Center Support Fund accepting on behalf of Volunteer Guardian Program ($1,700 grant) with United Way of Williams County Executive Director, Chasity Yoder.

WE CARE CABINET … Vicki Long accepting on behalf of United Way of Williams County’s We Care Cabinet ($12,500 grant) with United Way of Williams County Executive Director, Chasity Yoder.

WCGA … Jennifer McKarns of Williams County Community Gardening accepting on behalf of Development of Edon Community Garden ($800 grant) with United Way of Williams County Executive Director, Chasity Yoder.

YMCA … Beth Konczal, Interim Executive Director & Heather Jones, Senior Program Director of Williams County Family YMCA accepting on behalf of YMCA Membership Scholarship Program ($5,000 grant) and Let Me Play Fund ($3,000 grant) with United Way of Williams County Executive Director, Chasity Yoder. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)