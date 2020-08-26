Added To Our Free Archives: Riley Family Becomes New Owners Of Ironwood Golf Course In Wauseon

SAFE AND HAPPY … A large group of Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members gathered on Thursday, August 13, 2020 prior to the Chamber 2020 Golf Tournament to celebrate the Changing of the Guard at Ironwood Golf Course. The third person in from the left is previous owner, Al Andrews, standing next to three of the new owners – Dana, Zach and Pat Riley. Jeremiah Riley was unable to be present.

Zach, who is holding the Ribbon Cutting Scissors, and Jeremiah are the sons of Pat and Dana. The four of them now hold ownership of Ironwood and are very excited to step in and start learning all they can to keep it as successful as the Andrews family did.

Andrews was a teenager when his father Olon Andrews started the golf course in 1971. He is happy to have found a buyer who will love and care for his family’s legacy to Wauseon. Dana shared that they live on the edge of the course and wanted it to stay the same.

The family started talking about the possibility just eight weeks ago! “It was six weeks from talking with Al to signing the paperwork,” she said. They are business owners so know what to do to keep a good business running and look forward to learning how to play golf.

Golf Pro Quinn Frank, and Greenskeeper Keith Kuntz (who has been there for 45 years) will be staying on to work for the new owners.

(PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)