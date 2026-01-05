Allan Crawford (1941 – 2026)

(Graduated From Gorham-Fayette High School)

WAUSEON – Allan B. Crawford, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away Friday, January 2, 2026, at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

He was born in Fayette on April 14, 1941, to the late Cleophus D. and Connie M. Crawford. Allan graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School and then furthered his education, beginning at Adrian College and finishing his Bachelor’s degree at the University of Alaska.

In 1966, he moved to Alaska and worked for the United States Postal Service. Allan loved living in Alaska, however he moved back to Northwest Ohio in 2024.

While living in Alaska, he purchased land and built his own cabin, and was a recorder for the National Weather Service for over 30 years, earning several awards from them. In his free time, he enjoyed growing plants and traveling – making it to several countries in his lifetime.

Left to cherish his memory are his nephews, James “Sonny” (Amy), John (Shou Ping), Larry, and Charles (Cecelia) Crawford. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James, on November 30, 2025.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services. Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com. The Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.