Annette Heller (1959 – 2026)

(Co-Owned Heller’s Crop Service Of Pioneer)

Annette K. Heller, 66, of Pioneer passed away on January 3, 2026, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on November 9, 1959, in Defiance to Earl B. and Mary K. (Orthwein) Carlson.

Annette was a 1978 graduate of North Central High School and six months later on September 23rd, she married Greg D. Heller in Pioneer.

For the past 42 years, Annette and her husband Greg owned and operated Heller’s Crop Service of Pioneer. She was a homemaker at heart and being a part of the farming and business needs throughout her life.

She was a member of the Montpelier Moose. Annette also enjoyed spending time at the Lake Diane property where she could be found riding the golf cart around visiting neighbors, taking pontoon rides and enjoying the company around a nice campfire. Her greatest love was spending time with her granddaughter Kaedence.

Annette is survived by her husband Greg of 47 years; son Dustin E. Heller of Alvordton; granddaughter Kaedence K. Heller; and three siblings, Steven E. Carlson of Osseo, Michigan, Erick (Therese) Carlson, and Andrew (Julie) Carlson of Pioneer. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer on January 7, 2026 at 11:30 am with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate. Family and friends are invited to the Pioneer American Legion, Post 307, immediately following the graveside service at 12pm, where memories, fellowship and lunch will be shared.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com