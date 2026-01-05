Mark Thatcher (1982 – 2025)

(Archbold High School Graduate)

Mark David Thatcher, 42, died December 31, 2025, at St Vincent Hospital, Toledo surrounded by his family.

Mark was born to Tom and Sandy (Meyers) Thatcher on February 19, 1982. He was a graduate of Archbold High School. He and his family were members of St. Martin Lutheran Church, Archbold.

On August 8, 2015, Mark married his best friend and love of his life, Tara Bannister. Mark and Tara met and worked together at the former Stella Blue. Tara died on April 20, 2019.

After Tara’s death, Mark continued their focus on the children. Mark was the best dad to their three children who survive him: Emma, age 11, and twin sons, Liam and Hayden, age 9.

Mark is also survived by his dad and caregiver for past six weeks Tom, brothers Kiel (Brittany) of Bryan and Justin of Columbus, grandfather Marvin Meyers, mother-in-law Nancy Bannister along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him.

Mark worked for over seven years at Phlager Locksmith, Wauseon. Mark was preceded in death by his wife Tara, mom Sandy, grandmother Marian Meyers, grandma and grandpa Art & Maryann Thatcher, and father-in-law Bob Bannister.

Friends may call Friday, January 9th, 2026, from 5-8pm at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 South Defiance St Archbold. Funeral services will be at the church on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 11am. Private family graveside services will immediately follow the services at Archbold Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memphis, TN. Short Funeral Home, Archbold is entrusted with the arrangements.

Services will be live streamed on St. Martin Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.