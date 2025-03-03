Alvordton Fire Department Hosts Pancake & Sausage Supper

By; Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Alvordton-Millcreek Township Fire Department held their annual pancake and sausage supper on March 1st. They served locals breakfast-for-dinner from 5pm to 7pm.

Delicious toppings were offered; such as a homemade strawberry jam and butter pecan ice cream. This benefit has been recurring for over 30 years, on the last Saturday of February, and each year they draw a bigger crowd.

Alvordton’s fire hall quickly filled with people, as well as other local community’s own firefighters showing up in support of this benefit.