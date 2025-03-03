Alvordton Fire Department Hosts Pancake & Sausage Supper

By; Brenna White
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
publisher@thevillagereporter.com
The Alvordton-Millcreek Township Fire Department held their annual pancake and sausage supper on March 1st. They served locals breakfast-for-dinner from 5pm to 7pm.
Delicious toppings were offered; such as a homemade strawberry jam and butter pecan ice cream. This benefit has been recurring for over 30 years, on the last Saturday of February, and each year they draw a bigger crowd.
Alvordton’s fire hall quickly filled with people, as well as other local community’s own firefighters showing up in support of this benefit.
The free will donations proceed towards the expenses of the fire department, EMT, and first responders. It is a benefit to help with the cost of outfitting their firefighters, as each volunteer costs approximately $14,219. It is also to give back to their supportive community.
The fire hall was full of laughter and smiling faces as Fire Chief Tony Carpenter himself prepared food along with the help of his staff.