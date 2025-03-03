Regional Substance Abuse Breakfast Held In Fulton County

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
HC3 … Fulton Counties HC3 Program Director, Beth Thomas, spoke to every present at the event during a group activity for coming up with strategies that bring on community change.
By: Jacob Kessler
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
jacob@thevillagereporter.com
The Regional Substance Abuse Breakfast was recently held in Fulton County at the Northwest Educational Service Center in Archbold. The event was held on Thursday, February 27th and lasted from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The event was a collaborative effort, that spanned several years, between Health Departments in the four-county area, and substance abuse coalitions that address concerns around youth and adults in their communities.
The purpose of this was to learn more about what other counties are doing and to provide community partners an opportunity to learn about strategies and initiatives that could be adopted or expanded in home counties.
With many of these partners already supporting communities in all four counties, the opportunity was present to learn from each other.
Event attendees were also able to participate in group activities and heard from a keynote speaker from the Prevention Action Alliance out of Columbus.
Fulton Counties HC3 Program Director, Beth Thomas, explained that the event is important in their work to combat substance abuse.
“This event matters because substance use doesn’t stop at county lines. When we work together across our four counties, we can create stronger solutions that help more people,” said Beth Thomas.