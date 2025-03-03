Regional Substance Abuse Breakfast Held In Fulton County

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

HC3 … Fulton Counties HC3 Program Director, Beth Thomas, spoke to every present at the event during a group activity for coming up with strategies that bring on community change.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Regional Substance Abuse Breakfast was recently held in Fulton County at the Northwest Educational Service Center in Archbold. The event was held on Thursday, February 27th and lasted from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event was a collaborative effort, that spanned several years, between Health Departments in the four-county area, and substance abuse coalitions that address concerns around youth and adults in their communities.