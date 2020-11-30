Alvordton Woman Sentenced In Fulton County For Drug Possession & Failure To Appear

An Alvordton, Ohio woman was sentenced on November 24, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Crystal White, 34, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. She possessed Fentanyl and she failed to appear for a pretrial.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. White to 4 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. curfew, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, successfully complete the drug treatment program at Serenity Haven, and any recommended aftercare, have GPS while at Serenity Haven, attend 2 AA/NA meetings per week, complete a dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, and serve 52 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. White spending 11 months in prison for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and 16 months in prison for Failure to Appearing, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 16 months.