Two Archbold Residents Sentenced For Possession Of Drugs

Two individuals were sentenced on November 24, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Thomas Skiver, 31, of Archbold, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Skiver to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees, pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew, obtain full-time employment, attend two AA/NA meetings per Week, complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, complete a dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any treatment and any recommended aftercare, and serve 53 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Skiver spending 11 months in prison.

Jennifer Cockley, 46, of Archbold, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. She possessed Promethazine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Cockley to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. curfew, successfully complete treatment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and complete any recommended aftercare, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, successfully complete drug treatment at Serenity Haven, and any recommended aftercare, wear GPS while at Serenity Haven, serve 2 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served, have no contact with victim, and to comply with any disciplinary action by the Ohio Board of Nursing.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Cockley spending 11 months in prison.