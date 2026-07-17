American Heart Association Warns Wildfire Smoke and Summer Heat Are ‘Double Trouble’ For Heart Health

As smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into parts of the region and summer temperatures climb, the American Heart Association is warning that the combination poses a serious risk to heart health.

“Extreme heat and wildfire smoke each carry major risks, especially for people with chronic health conditions including heart disease. The combination of the two is extremely dangerous,” said Manesh R. Patel, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association, chief of the division of cardiology at Duke University School of Medicine and vice president of Heart and Vascular Services for Duke Health. “We want people to be mindful of the increased risk and take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Wildfire smoke creates a hazy skyline. (Photo copyright American Heart Association)

Dr. Patel said that while breathing and respiratory problems are often considered the biggest health impact of wildfire smoke, the effect on cardiovascular health is serious and far-reaching. “Wildfire smoke contains a lot of pollutants including fine, microscopic particles linked to cardiovascular risk. There is a lot of strong scientific evidence that smoke exposure may worsen the health of people with existing heart disease and may trigger a major cardiovascular event even in those without known health conditions,” he said.

A study published in Circulation, the peer-reviewed flagship journal of the American Heart Association, found that the risk of fatal heart attacks nearly doubled during days of extreme heat waves combined with high levels of fine particle pollution, with the risks even greater for women and older individuals. Separate research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that exposure to heavy wildfire smoke raised the risk of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest by up to 70 percent, with elevated risk among adults ages 35-64 and in communities with lower socioeconomic status.

Dr. Patel offered the following tips for reducing exposure to wildfire smoke and extreme heat:

Avoid the heat and smoke.

Stay indoors with doors and windows closed if possible, to limit smoke exposure.

Use high-efficiency air filters in air conditioning systems or portable air cleaners indoors.

Consider seeking other shelter if your home does not have an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay inside.

Limit outdoor activity, especially between noon and 3 p.m. when temperatures are typically at their highest.

Wear a mask outdoors.

Take care of your body if you must be outside.

Avoid exertion and take breaks to rest in the shade or a cool indoor space.

Keep well hydrated by drinking plenty of water before, during and after time outdoors. Avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, which can contribute to dehydration.

Dress smart by choosing lightweight, light-colored clothing and wear a hat and sunglasses. Use sunscreen to protect your skin.

Watch out for others.

Risks for extreme heat and air pollution are higher for older people and those who already have chronic health conditions, so check on your family and neighbors.

Pets may also be affected by the smoke and heat and should be brought indoors.

The American Heart Association urges people to call 911 immediately if they or others experience signs of a heart attack, including chest discomfort; discomfort in the arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach; shortness of breath; a cold sweat; nausea; a rapid or irregular heartbeat; or feeling unusually tired or lightheaded.

Heat stroke is a different, but also deadly, medical emergency. Call 911 immediately for a body temperature above 103 degrees, hot or dry skin, a rapid and strong pulse, confusion, headache, loss of consciousness or nausea. Knowing and performing CPR can more than double the chance of survival for someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers a zip code-level tracking map of current air quality at airnow.gov. Dr. Patel recommends checking that site regularly when smoke and haze are developing, and staying informed about any alerts from local health departments.

“Protect yourself, be alert and prepared,” Dr. Patel said. “It could be the difference in saving your life or that of someone you love.”

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. More information is available at heart.org.

— Press Release

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