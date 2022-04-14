AMP Awards Scholarship To Montpelier High School Senior Riley Rockey

Facebook

COLUMBUS, OH: American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is pleased to announce that Riley Rockey of Montpelier is one of five recipients of the 2022 Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship.

This year, AMP is awarding 10 scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Richard H. Gorsuch, who was dedicated to promoting the advantages of municipally owned electric systems, was the organization’s president from 1983 until his death in 1987.

The $3,000 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose parent or guardian is an employee of either a municipal electric system or AMP, or who is an elected official with responsibility for the electric system.

This year, 24 students were nominated for this award. The recipients were selected based on their scholastic records, personal achievements and scores on a test about public power. Five graduating seniors are receiving the 2022 Gorsuch Scholarship.

Riley is a graduating senior at Montpelier High School and plans to attend Owens Community College to study pre-diagnostic medical sonography.

The daughter of Jason and Patti Rockey, Riley has been a member of the volleyball, cheerleading and track and field teams at her high school, has participated in concert, jazz and marching band, and volunteers with Mission Montpelier. Her father, Jason, is village manager for the Village of Montpelier.

“It is great to have a strong municipal electric community like Montpelier as home to one of this year’s Gorsuch scholarship recipients,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP President and CEO.

“This year’s group of scholarship applicants was outstanding, and I congratulate Ms. Rockey on her exceptional achievements and wish her the best of luck in her educational pursuits.”

The AMP Board of Trustees established the Richard H. Gorsuch and Lyle B. Wright scholarships in memory of public power leaders who contributed significantly to AMP and municipal electric systems in the region.

Since 1988, AMP has awarded $438,000 to deserving high school seniors through the AMP Scholarships Program. For more information about the program, click here.