Angola Man Critically Injured In Two Car Crash Near Edon

EDON – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle serious injury crash that occurred at 8:36 AM this morning on County Road 1.50, approximately 1/10th of a mile south of County Road P.50 in Northwest Township, in Williams County.

Troopers at the scene indicate a 2008 Buick sedan driven by Hugh M. Skiles, age 91, of Angola, Indiana was traveling southbound on County Road 1.50, and a 2017 Jeep SUV driven by Jennifer A. Horne, age 41, of Edon, Ohio was traveling northbound on County Road 1.50.

The preliminary investigation is indicating that Mr. Skiles’ Buick traveled left of center while negotiating a curve and collided head on into Ms. Horne’s Jeep.

Mr. Skiles was removed from his vehicle using mechanical extrication equipment operated by fire and rescue personnel on scene and found to be not wearing his safety belt. Mr. Skiles was transported by the Samaritan Life Flight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana with critical injuries received in the crash.

Ms. Horne, found to be wearing her safety belt, was transported by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released a short time later.

Other agencies assisting the Ohio Highway Patrol at the crash scene were the Williams County EMS, Florence Township Fire Department and the Northwest Township Fire and Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their seat belts, and to never drive distracted or impaired.