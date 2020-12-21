Billie McLellan (1947-2020)

Billie Allan McLellan, age 73, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020 at St. Luke’s hospital in Maumee, Ohio.

She was born on February 13, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio to Allen and Eleanore (Culbertson) Felt. Billie attended 2 years of college and obtained her Associates Degree.

After college Billie worked as a Dietary Aide at Harborside Healthcare. She was a proud mother of her two sons, Robert and Thomas McLellan.

Billie was active in her community. She volunteered with the Boy Scouts #254 and the Girl Scouts. Billie was involved with Pythian Sunshine Girls and Pythian Sisters. She was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Billie is survived by her sons, Robert A. McLellan and Thomas L. McLellan. Billie was preceded in death by her father, Allen Felt and her mother, Eleanore Felt.

A private graveside service will be held at Swanton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com