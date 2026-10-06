Anita L. Babcock (1944 – 2026)

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(Remembered For Her Faith & Living Spirit)

Anita Louise (Knapp) Babcock, age 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30, 2026. Anita was born Feb. 4, 1944, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Orlando and Hazel Knapp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gene Knapp; her in-laws, Kenneth and Viola Babcock; and brother-in-law, Robert DeVries.

Anita is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Kenneth J. Babcock. The couple married July 30, 1961, and joyfully celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year, a testament to their enduring love and commitment.

She is also survived by her three daughters, Dawn (Roger) Lane of Liberty Center, Ohio; Juleen (Andy) Tajblik of Genoa, Ohio; and Karen (Henry) Zumberger of New Bremen, Ohio; grandchildren, Kelsie Zumberger, Joshua (Paige) Zumberger, Emily Tajblik and Drew Tajblik; great-granddaughter, Penelope Louise Zumberger; sister, Carol DeVries; brother, Scott (Sherry) Knapp; sister-in-law, Nancy Knapp; and sister-in-law, Lynne (Phil) Bradford.

Anita’s greatest joy in life was her family. She cherished the time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She and Kenny enjoyed dancing, listening to live music, taking trips to Michigan and sharing meals at their favorite restaurants.

They were rarely seen without their beloved dog, Foxy, who accompanied them on many of their adventures and brought them endless joy.

Anita was a devoted member of Brailey Union Church in Swanton, where she faithfully served in many roles throughout the years.

Her commitment to her church family included serving as a Sunday School teacher, AWANA supervisor, choir member and participant on numerous committees. She generously shared her time, talents and heart in support of her faith and church community.

She was also one of the biggest fans of “The Young and the Restless” and watched it from the very first episode right up until she passed away.

Anita will be remembered for her faith, loving spirit and dedication to her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength and devotion that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Anita will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at Weigel Funeral Home, 400 W. Main St., Delta, Ohio, where a memorial service will begin at noon. Private interment will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brailey Union Church, 5571 County Road 3, Swanton, Ohio 43558.