Albert A. Babcock, Sr. (1939 – 2026)

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(Member Of Pettisville Missionary Church)

Albert A. Babcock, Sr., age 87, of Archbold, passed away Oct. 2, 2026, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Albert drove truck for many years for Dinner Bell and ITT.

Albert was born May 11, 1939, in Henry County, to the late John R. and Laura M. (McMichael) Babcock. On Dec. 4, 1958, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Lee (Fleener), who preceded him in death in 2022.

Albert served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. Albert and Bonnie were members of Pettisville Missionary Church. Albert enjoyed playing euchre and the casino.

He was a fan of the Cleveland Indians. Above all, Albert enjoyed his time with his family, especially grandchildren, whom he supported at their events over the years.

Surviving Albert are his daughter, Pamela (Alex) Hart of Bryan; son, Albert (Sandy) Babcock, Jr., of Archbold; daughter, Peggy Holt of Osceola, Indiana; and son, Aaron (Toni) Babcock of Archbold; six grandchildren, Crystal (Cheronce) Lawler, Rachelle (Tyler) Weirauch, Albert (Katie) Babcock, III, Nichole (Craig) Gors, Lathon (Annie) Babcock and Mason (Lauren) Babcock; 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and three great-great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; parents; 16 siblings; and twin great-grandsons, Dominique and Derek Hart.

Visitation for Albert will take place Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at the Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold, from 1 to 3 p.m. Inurnment will be private at the Archbold Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Ridgeville Legion Post 454.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Fairlawn Haven or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Babcock family.

The family of Albert would like to thank the staff of Fairlawn Haven and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their exceptional care.