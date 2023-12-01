Annual Christmas Cookie Walk To Take Place In Downtown Wauseon

The annual Christmas Cookie Walk in downtown Wauseon at the Congregational United Church of Christ will be Saturday December 9th from 9:00 am – 12:00pm.

This Wauseon tradition features tables filled with homemade cookies and treats that will be sold to benefit the Wauseon Schools Food Bank.

Shoppers at the Cookie Walk will select from a range of pre-priced holiday tins. Children and adults alike will enjoy filling the tins with an assortment of cookies chosen from the dozens of Christmas delights displayed on the tables in the main hall.

Holiday shoppers are encouraged to enter the church building from the West Elm Street entrance by the large Ginger Cookie inflatables.

Abundant parking is available at the Municipal Parking Lot across from the church or at the parking facility located off of Clinton Street behind the church building.

For more information concerning the Cookie Walk, please contact the Congregational Church office at (419) 335 5571 or leave a message at wauseonucc.org