Four County Hosts Area Sophomores For Career Exploration Days

Four County Career Center successfully hosted its annual Career Exploration Days, welcoming over 1,600 sophomores from the 22 member schools from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

During this event, each sophomore had the opportunity to explore two distinct career and technical programs, gaining valuable insights through presentations delivered by Career Center current and former students and instructors.

Designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the available programs, Career Exploration Days empower sophomores to make informed decisions about potentially enrolling in the Career Center during their junior and senior years of high school.

To further assist in this decision-making process, students can explore the campus virtually through the 360 Virtual Tour, accessible at www.fourcounty.net.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open, and interested students are encouraged to apply via the Four County website. To offer parents and students a firsthand glimpse into the opportunities available, an Open House is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

This event serves as an excellent platform for individuals to engage with instructors, learn more about the curriculum, and explore the facilities.