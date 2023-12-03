Annual Christmas Meeting Planned For Fulton County Genealogical Society.

(PRESS RELEASE) The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m. when members will celebrate their annual Christmas meeting.

Members will bring “goodies” to snack on, silent auction gifts to bid on, and enjoy chatting and playing games, including “Life Experiences Bingo.” Bring your own beverage.

The Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church. 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church. If Delta School is cancelled for severe weather, our meeting is cancelled. Visitors are welcome. Hope to see you there!