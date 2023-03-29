Annual Job & Career Fair Held At Four County

The Annual Job & Career Fair was recently held at Four County Career Center with over 40 area employers on hand for seniors to meet with. Over 500 students had the chance to discuss their career options with local businesses and see what opportunities were available to them.

Shown above speaking with Philip Cook and Robert Dent from K. Kern Painting is Tyzon Pelfrey (Hilltop) Carpentry.

Shown below speaking with Dave Thompson from Kenn-Feld Group is Adam Schmidt (Evergreen) Electrical. Karlee Badenhop, Workforce Development & Job Placement Coordinator, made the arrangements for the event.