Archbold Baseball Coach Previews Season For Rotarians

SEASON PREVIEW … Archbold baseball head coach Dick Selgo (right) told Rotarians that the Bluestreaks are ready to start the season….weather permitting. During his presentation, Coach Selgo touched on a number of topics, including a way to listen to some of the team’s games on live-streamed on your computer or other device at Row-A-Radio.com with Ryan Throne and Doug Krauss calling the game. They plan to broadcast a total of 16 baseball and softball games during the season. The program was arranged by Rotarian Kirk Weldy.

AHS head baseball coach Dick Selgo told Rotarians that the Bluestreaks’ toughest opponent this year (and most years) seems to be the weather — particularly during the early part of the season.

However, he was quick to add that much of the team’s success can be credited to his coaches, many of whom are volunteers. “They have a real passion for the game,” he said.

Looking back over his 20 year association with Bluestreak baseball, he said that he is especially proud that about 40 Archbold players went on to play in college after graduating and used baseball as a springboard to getting a college education.

There are currently six Bluestreaks playing at the college level: Ohio State, Bowling Green, Toledo, Trine and Indiana at South Bend.

He noted that after losing three seniors from last year’s team, Archbold will have eight returning lettermen, including two who have already committed to play college ball next year. He added that many members of the baseball team are multi-sport athletes.

Coach Selgo said that he expects Bryan and Wauseon (both of whom return a number starters from last year) to be strong in the league along with Patrick Henry and Liberty Center.

He added that Archbold will also play some outstanding non-league opponents this year. He explained that those teams (including Defiance, Bowling Green and Sylvania Southview) feature some outstanding pitchers.

“If we hope to do well in tournament, we need to face as many challenging pitchers as possible during the season,” he explained.