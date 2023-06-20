Archbold Baseball Head Coach Dick Selgo Calls It A Career

By: Nate Calvin

ARCHBOLD – After 14 years as the head coach and 25 years overall with the program, Dick Selgo has announced he is stepping down as head coach at Archbold after a highly successful run.

Selgo leaves the Bluestreaks as the program’s all-time winningest coach at 268-116 and was 303-134 overall including his two years at Eastwood.

Selgo spent his first 11 years at Archbold as an assistant with the highlight being a state championship in 2005.

After taking over the reigns in 2009, Archbold saw tremendous postseason success winning 11 sectional titles and winning district crowns in 2016-2019.

Archbold broke through in 2021 and returned to the state tournament where they finished as state runner-up after dropping the Division III state championship game to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 4-1.

This past spring Archbold went 19-9 (the 14th winning season led by the Pettisville graduate) and won their third league title under Selgo before the season ended after falling to Ottawa Hills in the Division III district championship game.

Selgo is the second veteran coach in the area to call it a career in recent weeks, joining Tom Held at Defiance who stepped down after 35 years in coaching, the last 24 leading Defiance.

