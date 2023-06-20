Betty Siders (1937 – 2023)

(Bryan Resident)

Betty J. Siders, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Bryan.

Betty worked at Bryan Custom Plastics for 26 years before her retirement. She served as union vice-president while at BCP.

Betty enjoyed quilting, gardening, baking and cooking, especially her cinnamon rolls and her noodles.

Betty was born on December 25, 1937, in Fulton County, Ohio, the daughter of Hazel W. and Lura E. (Vanderveer) Colon.

She married Raymond G. Siders on August 27, 1960 and he preceded her in death on December 25, 2018.

Betty is survived by her son, Bruce (Dee) Siders, of Bryan; daughter, Vicky (Steve) Stapf, of Crofton, Maryland; grandchildren, Chad Siders and Amanda (Zachary) Shy, both of Bryan and Rebecca Stapf, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Christina Stapf, of Charlottesville, Virginia and Stephanie Stapf, of Crofton, Maryland and nine great grandchildren, Madison, Iestyn, Rylee, Heidi, Logan, Mollie, Braiden, Leara and Brynleigh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepdaughter, Marilyn Studer; sister, Virginia Kuney, an infant sister, brother, Maurice Colon and sister, Doris Porath.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating.

Betty’s services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial contributions are requested to an organization of the donor’s choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.