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METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Addresses Junk Vehicles, Property Concerns & 2027 Funding

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The Village of Metamora held its meeting on Oct. 19. The meeting began with roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Council first approved the minutes from its Oct. 5 meeting and reviewed the September Sheriff’s report.

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