Archbold Classified Employees Agree To 2024-2025 Salaries

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Classified Staff and the Archbold Area Local Schools Board of Education have agreed to the 2024-2025 salary schedule.

This agreement will be part of the manual that was approved in April 2022 that is effective from August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2025.

At the time the manual was last negotiated, an agreement was unable to be met for the 2024-2025 school year due to the parameters of the 5-year forecast at that time.

Due to an improved 5-year forecast, the Board and Classified Representatives were able to reopen the manual for the purpose of negotiating the 2024-2025 salary schedule. For the 2024-2025 school year, a three percent increase to the base salary was negotiated.

Superintendent Jayson Selgo, said, “I would like to thank all our classified representatives and all employees for successful, cooperative efforts to finalize the final year of the manual.”

“We are very fortunate to have many dedicated staff within the Archbold Area Local Schools District.”