Larry Hand (1948 – 2024)

(Owned Hearing Center Of Northwest Ohio)

FAYETTE – Larry L. Hand, age 75, of Fayette, died Sunday afternoon, February 25, 2024, at the University of Toledo Medical Center, following months of ailing health. He was born on April 4, 1948, in Wauseon, to the late Melvin “Fuzz” and Mildred “Mid” (Town) Hand.

Larry lived his early life near Birmingham, Alabama, where he attended Hewitt High School and met the love of his life, the former Brenda Gayle Layfield.

They married three years after first meeting on January 5, 1968, in Pinson, AL. Later that year, they moved to Fayette to be near Larry’s family, and together they raised three sons and enjoyed 56 years of cherished memories as husband and wife.

In Larry’s early working career, he worked at Hayes-Albion in West Unity and Fayette Tubular Products before he was given an opportunity to work as a hearing aid specialist.

Larry later owned and operated the Hearing Center of Northwest Ohio in Wauseon and Bryan alongside his wife Brenda, for seventeen years until 2019.

Larry loved classic cars and owned several throughout the years. He also liked to fish and golf. His main passion in life was his family, whom he was most proud of, and they ranked second only to his love for Jesus Christ, his Savior.

He lived his life serving and loving others, and always exemplified Christian values. He will be sorely missed.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 56 years, Brenda, are their three sons, Kerry (Dianna) Hand of Ney, OH, Shawn (Sheila) Hand of Fort Wayne, IN, and Craig (Stacy) Hand of Bryan, OH; four brothers, Melvin Hand of Austin, TX, Tony (Deana) Hand of Fayette, Mike (Debbie) Hand of West Unity, and Ronnie (Petra) Hand of Germany; two grandsons, Shay Hand and his mother, Sandy Lash of Kendallville, IN, and Jesse Hand of Bryan; and his beloved canine companion, Wendy.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Dietrich, and a brother, Donald Hand.

Visitation for Larry will be held at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Friday March 1, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Dan VanArsdalen will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Larry be given to benefit the American Kidney Fund. Friends can share condolences with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.