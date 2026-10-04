Close Menu
Saturday, October 3
Login
Sports

GLC FOOTBALL: Defense Keys Hilltop’s Win Over Summerfield

By No Comments7 Mins Read

WEST UNITY (Oct. 2, 2026) - Hilltop overcame a slow start with some early mistakes to take down Summerfield in a Great Lakes Conference battle on homecoming night at Daft Field.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts