Archbold @ Evergreen Girls Varsity Basketball

Evergreen 36 Archbold 25

METAMORA – Evergreen’s defense suffocated Archbold, holding the Streaks to just three field goals in the first half as they defeated Archbold 36-25.

Addison Ricker had 10 points for the Vikings (12-6, 2-2 NWOAL) in the low scoring battle while Sophie Rupp topped Archbold (8-9, 1-3) with 10.

ARCHBOLD (25) – Pedraza 0; Rupp 10; Rodriguez 0; McQuade 6; C. Grime 2; Meyer 0; Perez 2; Mello 2; Thiel 2; N. Grime 0; Ruffer 0; Reyes 0; Forward 0; Totals: 11-0-3 – 25

EVERGREEN (36) – Gleckler 0; Br. Sintobin 4; Serna 6; Emmitt 7; Ricker 10; Chamberlain 9; Totals: 11-1-11 – 36

ARCHBOLD 2 6 3 14 – 25

EVERGREEN 10 8 9 9 – 36

JUNIOR VARSITY: Archbold, 30-16

