Delta @ Wauseon Varsity Wrestling

By: Mike Reeves

The 2022-23 edition of Wauseon wrestling hosted the young Delta Panthers into town on Thursday night for Senior Night and handed the Panthers a sound defeat 48-9.

The meet started at 157lbs with sophomore Kale Waxler starting the Indians night off with a decision over Holden Barnes.

At 165lbs, Zaiden Kessler scored a tech fall over Aiden Mynareck before Wauseon senior Chance Snow continued the win streak by defeating sophomore Conner Sintobin in a back-and-forth battle with Snow taking control late in the third period for the win at 175lbs.

In the bout at 190, junior Austin Kovar soundly defeated Canski from Delta with a first period fall. Wauseon senior Justin Duncan defeated Luke Schlatter at 215 pounds and the Tribe grapplers had an insurmountable lead.

Delta Heavyweight Brady Smith earned a forfeit and Delta had six team points on the board.

At 106lbs, two young freshman wrestlers locked horns with Indian Joe Lugabihl defeating Hayden Boulton12-2.

At 113lbs, sophomore Zavian LaFountain lost to Delta’s fine freshman Tyler Barnes 4-2.

At 120lbs, the Indians were represented by senior Larry Moreno and he defeated Richard Flores with a solid performance before Collin Twigg was victorious at 126 pounds for Wauseon with an 18-7 win over Evan Hanefeld.

At 132, Zaden Torres took control of his match early and was able to knock off Landon Lintermoot 5-4.

Antonio Torres was up next for the home team at 138 and he wrestled brilliantly in a tough match to add three more points to the Indian team score after a 6-4 win over Parker Cone.

Wauseon senior Manny Gante (144) stepped in the circle next and made short work of Delta’s Daniel Thatcher with a win at the 1:42 by fall.

The night ended with Wauseon’s Bailey Nagel taking on Jeremy Hambly and earning a 7-0 decision to wrap-up the match.

Wauseon 48 Delta 9

106lbs – Lugabihl (W) d. Boulton, 12-2; 113lbs – T. Barnes (D) d. LaFountain; 120lbs – Moreno (W) d. Flores, 12-4; 126lbs – Twigg (W) d. Hanefeld, 18-7; 132lbs – Z. Torres (W) d. Lintermoot, 5-4; 138lbs – A. Torres (W) d. Cone, 6-4; 144lbs – Gante (W) d. Thatcher, fall; 150lbs – Nagel (W) d. Hambly, 7-0; 157lbs – Waxler (W) d. H. Barnes, 9-3; 165lbs – Kessler (W) d. Chiesa, tech fall; 175lbs – Snow (W) d. Sintobin, 9-1; 190lbs – Kovar (W) d. Canski, fall; 215lbs – Duncan (W) d. Schlatter, 5-1; 285lbs – Smith (D) won by forfeit

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.