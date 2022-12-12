Archbold FFA Fruit Sale Fundraiser Has Another Successful Year

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK … Every student plays a role in getting everything organized, sorted, and packaged. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

‘Tis the season for giving gift baskets and the Archbold FFA was hard at work putting them together on Wednesday, December 7 as a part of their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser.

According to Ryan Sell, FFA Advisor and Ag Teacher at Archbold High School, the fruit sale is a standard fundraiser for many FFA Chapters in Ohio.