Archbold FFA Gears Up For National Convention After Stellar Fall

By: Connor Plassman & Gage Nafziger

Archbold FFA Reporters

The Archbold FFA Chapter has been very busy this fall, placing well in multiple contests and being engaged in the community.

On September 30, the Agricultural Soils team placed 5th in the District, with individuals Braxton Nofziger, Gideon Banfield, Clayton Nafziger, and Walker Armstrong finishing in the top four for Archbold.

On the same day, the Urban Soils team claimed 1st place in the District, led by Nick Fry (1st overall), Caleb Wanemacher (2nd overall), Colton Nofziger (3rd overall), and Elijah Schmidt.

October 9 featured the Dairy Cattle and Milk Quality and Products contests. The Dairy Cattle team earned 3rd place in the District, with top members Elijah Schmidt, Brody Beck, Mason Stuckey, and Michael Funnell.

The Milk Quality and Products team placed 6th, with top individuals from Archbold being Nicole Stevenson, Scarlet Brehm, Connor Plassman, and Gage Nafziger.

The chapter’s annual Chili Cookoff fundraiser, held on October 10 at a home football game, raised $650 to help support Mrs. Black, an Archbold Elementary School teacher currently battling cancer.

On October 17, Archbold FFA members cooked and delivered 210 lunches to area businesses as part of the Ag Business BBQ, an event to thank local agricultural businesses for their continued support throughout the year.

The chapter looks forward to attending National FFA Convention, October 29-31.