Public Invited To Stryker Heritage Council Annual Banquet

PRESS RELEASE – The Stryker Area Heritage Council 2025 annual membership meeting and banquet will be held on November 13, 2025, at the Stryker Methodist Church, with the doors opening at 5:30 pm.

At 6:00 PM, a buffet style meal will be served, followed by a short business meeting. The 2025 activities and finances of the group will be reviewed, and 3 trustees will be elected. If you are interested in membership or becoming a trustee, please contact us.

After the meeting is adjourned, the program for the evening will be a presentation by Bobbi Schlosser (pictured) on her father, Ralph Goll. Mr. Goll started out as a crime reporter from Detroit, Toledo and Northwest Ohio in the 1930’s.

He later became a contributing writer for the Lone Ranger and Green Hornet TV shows. Bobbi will share stories of his experiences and will include some of her paintings.

The meal and program are open to the public. The cost of the meal is $10.00, and reservations must be made by November 3rd by calling 419-630-3803. Payment can be made at the door.

There is no charge for the program which will start following the meal and business meeting at approximately 7:00 PM.