Archbold FFA Wraps Up School Year With Annual Awards Banquet

By: Alana Tracz
FFA REPORTER
On April 7th 2024, the Archbold FFA gathered at the Knights of Columbus Hall to look back at the memories of the 2023-2024 school year with the annual awards Banquet.
Being able to share the memories with loved ones, the graduating class of 2024 created a video sharing what they plan to do after high school, and their favorite memories from being in the program.
After sharing a meal provided by the Food Science class, the members listened to others talk about some of the activities that the FFA was involved in the past year.
From the Washington Leaders...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!