Close Menu
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

FOUR COUNTY STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Ben Boger (Pettisville)

No Comments1 Min Read
PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
PETTISVILLE STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Ben Boger from Pettisville High School as Student of the Month. Ben is the son of Josh and Heather Boger and is a junior in the Powersports program at the Career Center. Ben was nominated by his instructor Mr. Soles. He is a member of FFA and the FFA Chapter Student Advisor and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Ben graduates, he plans to work in the powersports field. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment
Leave A Reply