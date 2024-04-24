FOUR COUNTY STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Ben Boger (Pettisville)

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERPETTISVILLE STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Ben Boger from Pettisville High School as Student of the Month. Ben is the son of Josh and Heather Boger and is a junior in the Powersports program at the Career Center. Ben was nominated by his instructor Mr. Soles. He is a member of FFA and the FFA Chapter Student Advisor and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Ben graduates, he plans to work in the powersports field. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.