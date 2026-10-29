Fayette Aims To Place 400 Wreaths On Veterans’ Graves This December

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced that Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, Ohio will be joining in the yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2026. This is the first year that the cemetery will participate in this national program.

WAA started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national, yearlong mission of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the value of freedom. This year, there will be more than 5,600 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026 – with more than three million volunteers coming together.

The goal for Pleasant View Union Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 400 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time, energy and resources to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and because of their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow and touch new people each year.”

Those interested in volunteering for WAA or sponsoring a wreath for Pleasant View Union Cemetery are invited to visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/189347/Overview to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.

ABOUT WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December in communities in all 50 states and beyond. Each $17 sponsorship supports far more than a single wreath. It fuels programs that honor veterans, teach future generations, and give back to communities nationwide.

Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to learn more about how you can get involved in your local community.

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