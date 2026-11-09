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Archbold Graduate Chaney Brodbeck Surpasses 1,000 Career Kills At Defiance College

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DEFIANCE - Chaney Brodbeck knows what it takes to become an integral part of the Defiance College women’s volleyball team this season as the 5-foot-7 senior outside hitter recently became the fourth player in program history to accomplish 1,000 career kills.

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