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STATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bryan Boys, Archbold Girls Finish In Top 10 At State

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OBETZ (Nov. 7, 2026) - After winning their first regional title in nearly three decades a week earlier, the Bryan Golden Bears solidified their own performance, finishing eighth in the Division III boys state cross country meet held Saturday, Nov. 7, at The Fortress Obetz.

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