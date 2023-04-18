Archbold Head Wrestling Coach Recaps Season For Rotarians

RECAPPING SUCCESFUL SEASON … Archbold wrestling coach Brian Becher (back row right) told Rotarians that the school’s wrestling program is poised for continued success as he recapped some of the successes of this past season. Also attending the April 14 Rotary meeting were (back row from left) junior high wrestling coach Cody Ruffer; members of the boys high school wrestling team Gabe Chapa, Brodie Dominique, Dylan Aeschliman, Wyat Ripke, Hayden Dickman and Mason Miller; and Coach Becher. Front row from left: Rotarian Barb Britenriker, who arranged the program; and members of the girls high school wrestling team Lydia Epling, Julia Azua, Gabby Orgeon, Lila Nichols and Elsie Mello. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Archbold head wrestling coach Brian Becher told Archbold Rotarians that the school’s wrestling program should have continued success for years to come — largely due to a restructured program that includes a youth program directed by Noah Mattin, a junior high program directed by Cody Ruffer, a girls’ program with Shelyce Yeager as the team’s female coach, and the high school program directed by Becher.

Becher said that a lot of the program’s success is due to the assistants who put in countless hours with practices, the various matches where the wrestlers compete and the fund-raisers that the program holds during the year to help pay for some of the program expenses.

The assistant wrestling coaches include Garrett Grime, Alex Lopez, Shelyce Yeager, Travis Jaramillo, Colton Soles and Carson Meyer.

During the past year, the high school program ended the year with 23 boys and six girls competing and sent the largest contingent to the state wrestling tournament ever — six boys and one girl.

The junior high team had five wrestlers qualify for the state tournament where they captured the Division 3 state wrestling title.

And the youth team had 13 state qualifiers where they won the individual state tournament as well as the dual meet state tournament.

In addition to their success on the mat, Becher said that he was particularly pleased that 11 wrestlers were named to the Academic All-District Team by maintaining a 3.5 grade point average or better.

As a result, the coaching staff has won some recognition of their own. In 2020, Cody Ruffer was named the national assistant wrestling coach of the year.

And this past year the coaches were named Northwest Ohio District Boys Staff of the year and Northwest Ohio District Girls Staff of the year. The boys’ coaching staff was also named State Wrestling Staff of the year.