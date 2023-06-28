Archbold Lady Bluestreak Golfer Aniyah Copeland Named Under Armour All-American

ALL-AMERICAN … Archbold’s Aniyah Copeland, pictured after winning the league championship, placed seventh and earned All-American distinction at the 2023 Under Armour Junior Tour National Championship in Florida. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Nate Calvin

ARCHBOLD – Aniyah Copeland fired an opening round 83 and followed that with a 78 on day two and placed seventh at the 2023 Under Armour Junior Tour National Championship in West Palm Beach, Florida held at the PGA National Resort.

By placing seventh with her two-day score of 161, Copeland was named an Under Armour All-American.

Copeland, who competed in the 15-18 year-old division, qualified for the championship by winning the Northwest Ohio Junior Tour Powered By Under Armour season title after totaling 540 points out of a possible 600 in six spring tournaments.

The Northwest Ohio Junior Tour Powered By Under Armour is in their 3rd season. The league runs tournaments in the spring and fall and consists of four age divisions covering ages 6-18.

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com