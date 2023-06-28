MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Landbank Demolition Waiting On Rings Building Inspection

By: Anna Wozniak

The Montpelier Village Council held their June 26, 2023 regular meeting at 6 p.m. First was a prayer offered by Pastor Ben Harris and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Montpelier Mayor Steve Yagelski presided over the meeting, and councilors Mrs. Heather Freese, Mr. Chris Kannel, Mr. Don Schlosser, Mr. Nathan Thompson, Mr. Kevin Motter, and Ms. Melissa Ewers answered the roll call.

Then shortly after the approval of the current agenda, the minutes from the June 12, 2023 meeting were approved as presented.

Councilor Kevin Motter then began discussing the Buckeye Boys and Girls State, which is a program that teaches students how government is formed at all levels.

Those that attended (as well as their mock roles) this year were Drake Sommer (city treasurer), Rylan JoHantgen (city engineer), Kaitlyn Mills (State Patrol K-9 Officer), and Reagan Jacob (who passed the bar exam and ran for a position on the Board of Education).

An agreement for tree-cutting that was made with Mr. Thompson for the Iron Horse River Trail was brought up, as concerns over tree-cutting behind the trail to the South of Hillcrest have been reported recently.

Council decided that it would be best to implement a deadline of July 7, 2023 for the last of the previously agreed upon cutting, and all new work must be approved by council in the future.

Mayor Yagelski then thanked downtown business owners for maintaining their storefronts, as the painting and decorations help to make downtown look nice. ‘

Then, council approved Resolution 1375 after suspending the rules on its first reading, which approved appropriations explained at length to council by Nikki Uribes.

Then approved was the transfer of $25,000 from the general fund to pay for police pension. The village can do this up to three times a year, and unanimously chose to suspend the rules and carry the transfer through Resolution 1376.

Village Administrator Jason Rockey read his report, detailing that the Landbank Demolition Project property demolition is waiting on an inspection from a structural engineer to the Rings building, as well as the details of a revitalization grant applying to more than just commercial properties.

With no further business to address, the Montpelier Village Council adjourned their June 26, 2023 meeting, set to meet again Monday July 10, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com