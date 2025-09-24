Archbold Man Given 25-Year Prison Term In Sex Offense Case

An Archbold man will serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to repeated sexual offenses involving a child, according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Glenn Bennett, 56, entered guilty pleas to ten counts of gross sexual imposition. The charges stemmed from incidents in which Bennett engaged in sexual contact with a victim under the age of thirteen on ten separate occasions.

Fulton County Common Pleas Judge Scott A. Haselman handed down the sentence. Along with the prison term, Bennett was ordered to pay prosecution costs.

Bennett was further classified as a Tier III sex offender, the highest level under state law. He must register his address for life and appear in person every 90 days with the sheriff’s office in whichever county he resides.