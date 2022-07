Facebook

An Archbold, Ohio man was sentenced on July 21, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shawn Maney, 35, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence. He did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Maney to prison for 14 months.