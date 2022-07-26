Rex Detwiler (1930-2022)

Facebook

Rex A. Detwiler, age 92, of West Unity, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Rex was a tool and die maker at Aro Corporation and he retired in 1992 and then worked for the Williams County Highway Department for 10 years.

He was a US Army veteran of World War II having served in Italy with the Occupation Forces.

Rex was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold where he was active in the Elderberries and served on mission trips.

He was a handyman and could fix, repair, or rebuild just about anything. He also enjoyed hunting, farming and spent many winters in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Family was the most important thing to Rex. Time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was treasured.

He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh that would light up a room.

Rex A. Detwiler was born on January 13, 1930, in Reading, Michigan, the son of Earl Allen and Letha Mae (Wasnich) Detwiler.

He married Ruth H. Lorentz in Archbold, Ohio on November 3, 1951, and she preceded him in death on August 26, 2019

Rex is survived by his children, Kathy (Douglas) King, of Caledonia, Michigan, Sandra (Lanny) Fleagle, of West Unity, Michael Detwiler, of West Unity, Vicky (Craig) Preston, of Stryker, Michele (Robert) Saylor, of Peru, Indiana and Karen (Rick) Kuney, of West Unity; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and a sister, Elaine Brown, of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, great grandchildren, Peyton and Miley Buehrer, sister, Yevonna Funnell and brothers, Leslie “Bud” Detwiler, Keith Detwiler, Dwight “Todd” Detwiler and infant brother, Roy “Edgar” Detwiler.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 South Defiance Street, Archbold and one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the church with Deacon Steve Basselman officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery with graveside military rites provided by the combined Bryan America Legion/VFW Posts Honor Detail and US Army Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank all of Rex’s caregivers, especially the staff at CHP Inpatient Hospice for the compassion, care and kindness in his final days.

Memorial contributions are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice or St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.

