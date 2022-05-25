Archbold Man Sentenced To Prison For Domestic Violence, Assault & Felonious Assault

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 25, 2022

News Article Views: 168

An Archbold, Ohio man was sentenced on May 23, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Scott Burris, II, 32, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence, Assault, and Felonious Assault. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member and he caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two individuals.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Burris to 180 days in CCNO for the counts of Domestic Violence and Assault, and to a minimum of 4 years to a maximum 6 years in prison for Felonious Assault. All three counts to be served concurrently with each other.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,460+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Archbold Man Sentenced To Prison For Domestic Violence, Assault & Felonious Assault"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*