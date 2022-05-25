Archbold Man Sentenced To Prison For Domestic Violence, Assault & Felonious Assault

An Archbold, Ohio man was sentenced on May 23, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Scott Burris, II, 32, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence, Assault, and Felonious Assault. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member and he caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two individuals.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Burris to 180 days in CCNO for the counts of Domestic Violence and Assault, and to a minimum of 4 years to a maximum 6 years in prison for Felonious Assault. All three counts to be served concurrently with each other.