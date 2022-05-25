West Unity Man Pleads No Contest To OVI & Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 25, 2022

News Article Views: 398

A West Unity, Ohio man was sentenced on May 24, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

David Daugherty, 41, previously pleaded no contest and was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. While driving intoxicated, he caused serious physical harm to another by going left of center and causing a head on collision.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Daugherty to 180 days in jail for OVI, and 18 months in prison for Aggravated Vehicular Assault, said counts to be served concurrently with one another for a total prison term of 18 months.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,460+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "West Unity Man Pleads No Contest To OVI & Aggravated Vehicular Assault"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*