West Unity Man Pleads No Contest To OVI & Aggravated Vehicular Assault

A West Unity, Ohio man was sentenced on May 24, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

David Daugherty, 41, previously pleaded no contest and was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. While driving intoxicated, he caused serious physical harm to another by going left of center and causing a head on collision.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Daugherty to 180 days in jail for OVI, and 18 months in prison for Aggravated Vehicular Assault, said counts to be served concurrently with one another for a total prison term of 18 months.