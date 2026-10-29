Archbold Middle School Recognizes October Bluestreak Leaders For Character

OCTOBER BLUESTREAK LEADERS … Archbold Middle School’s Bluestreak Leaders for October.
Archbold Middle School has named its Bluestreak Leaders for October, students chosen for exemplifying outstanding character, “The Bluestreak Way,” according to Principal Matt Shields. Fifth grade: Devin Beck, Eisele Stuckey, Macoy Miller and Thad Spengler. Sixth grade: Audrey Britsch, Peyton Cordes, Palmer Schnitkey and Quintyn Rice. Seventh grade: Jett Figgins, Scarlett Wanemacher, Max Burkholder and Corbin Spotts. Eighth grade: Carli Link, Sarina Booth, Lilli Dominique and Carson Baden. The school thanked Archbold McDonald’s for sponsoring the gift cards.
— Press Release
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